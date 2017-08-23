Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India on five-day visit

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in New Delhi on Wednesday on a five-day state visit. He was received at the airport by External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: ANI) Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in New Delhi on Wednesday on a five-day state visit. He was received at the airport by External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: ANI)

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a five-day state visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. He was received at the airport by External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj. Leading a 59-member delegation, Deuba departed for New Delhi around 10 am (local time). The delegation comprises four ministers, 12 lawmakers from various political parties and nine secretaries. A separate business delegation is also reported to be accompanying him.

Deuba’s wife Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Finance Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Tourism Minister Jitendra Dev and Commerce Minister Meen Bishwakarma are also in the delegation. The delegation also includes National Planning Commission vice-chairman Swarnim Wagle and National Reconstruction Authority CEO Govinda Raj Pokharel, secretaries of various ministries and 21 lawmakers.

Deuba will be addressing the Indian business community in New Delhi on Wednesday. He is scheduled to attend the ceremonial reception and inspect the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Before signing off his trip to India on Sunday, Deuba will also visit Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Nepal’s main opposition leader KP Sharma Oli has urged the PM to discuss the issues of Nepal’s national interest during his India visit, which includes the crisis due to the recent floods in adjoining border areas, energy development between the two countries and the 1950 bilateral treaty.

Sher Bahadur Deuba took over from Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is widely known as Prachanda, as the prime minister of Nepal in a power-sharing deal in June.

