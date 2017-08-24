Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India, PM Narendra Modi holds unscheduled meeting

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj receives Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj receives Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Signalling warmth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at his residence, soon after his arrival here on a four-day visit that marks his first trip abroad since assuming office in June. Official sources said it was an unscheduled meeting between the two leaders who will hold detailed talks Thursday. “Happy to welcome Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of close & friendly neighbour Nepal. Look forward to more extensive talks tomorrow,” Modi tweeted later along with a photo of the two.

Deuba was received at the airport by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, reflecting the importance India attaches to his visit. “A special welcome for a close neighbour! EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives @PM_Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival on a State Visit to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a photo of Sushma greeting Deuba.

The two PMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral ties on Thursday and discuss ways to further deepen the special relationship in a range of areas, including trade and investment. The two sides are set to sign pacts on the issue of trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. They are also going to sign a pact for construction of a new bridge over the Mechi river at the border.

The Cabinet, chaired by Modi, gave its approval for signing of an MoU between India and Nepal on Drug Demand Reduction and Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and precursor chemicals, and related matters, according to an official statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App