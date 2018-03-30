Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to begin three-day India visit from April 6

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: Reuters) Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: Reuters)

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, along with his spouse Radhika Shakya, will pay a three-day state visit to India from April 6-8 upon invitation from Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Oli, along with a high-level delegation, will hold talks with his Indian counterpart, besides meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and other ministers are also expected to meet the Nepal PM.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Oli is also scheduled to visit GB Pant University of Agriculture in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

India and Nepal enjoy age-old, special ties of friendship and co-operation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review wide-ranging cooperative partnership, and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples.

MEA chief Sushma Swaraj had held a one-on-one meeting with Oli during her visit to Nepal earlier in the month. Oli hosted dinner for Swaraj, which was followed by a meeting with Madhes-based leaders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd