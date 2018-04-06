Nepal PM KP Oli to arrive on three-day maiden visit to India today, high-level delegation expected

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli will make his maiden three-day visit to India on Friday, after assuming office in February this year. Oli, accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, is expected to arrive in New Delhi this morning and later hold a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Oli’s visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip. His agenda for the first day also includes a business luncheon event and interactive session with the Nepalese community in Delhi.

The Nepal PM’s visit aims at strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly after an acrimonious two years where Oli had accused India of masterminding the 135-day blockade of Nepal. A high-level conclave with the top Indian leaders will take place on Saturday. He will also meet President Kovind and Vice-President Naidu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the visiting leaders will be accorded a ceremonial reception on Saturday.

The meeting will be followed by remote inauguration of development projects and press statements, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On the second day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also call on Oli separately.

“India and Nepal enjoy age-old, special ties of friendship and cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review wide-ranging cooperative partnership, and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.

Besides his visit to New Delhi, Oli on the third day will also visit the G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

He will visit the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project there. Oli will also be conferred with a Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science at the university. He would leave for Kathmandu later in the evening.

