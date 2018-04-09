Nepal PM KP Oli seeks Pantnagar varsity help to modernise agriculture

Oli went to the university’s Seed Breeding Production Centre, where he was informed about the process of production of “famous breeds of seeds at Pantnagar.” Oli went to the university’s Seed Breeding Production Centre, where he was informed about the process of production of “famous breeds of seeds at Pantnagar.”

NEPAL PRIME Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday sought assistance from Pantnagar-based G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology to modernise agricultural practices in Nepal.

Mentioning that Nepal, which is an agrarian economy, had not been able to modernise its farming practices, Oli, in his address at the university in Udham Singh Nagar district, said that while two-third of Nepal’s over 29 crore population was dependent on the agriculture sector, the sector contributed to only one-third of Nepal’s economy.

During the visit to Pantnagar, Oli went to the university’s Seed Breeding Production Centre, where he was informed about the process of production of “famous breeds of seeds at Pantnagar”, a statement by the Uttarakhand government on Oli’s visit stated.

During his address at the university, Oli said, “Two agriculture universities have been set up in Nepal but both are at their initial stages… to strengthen them, there is need for taking assistance from the Pantnagar university. Besides, there is also need to establish a rapport with India and Pantnagar varsity for research and faculty based exchange programmes.”

Oli, who had arrived in the country on April 6 on a three-day visit, was conferred Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul.

