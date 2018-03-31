Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli to visit India on April 6

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: Reuters) Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo: Reuters)

On his first trip after being elected, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will come for a three-day state visit to India with spouse Radhika Shakya on April 6 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. During his visit, Oli, along with a high-level delegation, will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and other ministers are also expected to meet the Nepal PM.

“India and Nepal enjoy age-old, special ties of friendship and cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review wide-ranging cooperative partnership, and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Oli is scheduled to visit G B Pant University of Agriculture in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.

She was the first senior Indian minister to visit Nepal after the conclusion of elections to local bodies, provincial assemblies and federal Parliament. While congratulating Oli over phone upon his appointment to the top executive post last month, Prime Minister Modi had extended him an invitation to visit India.

