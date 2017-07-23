Minor escapes GB Road, another rescued

Representational Image Representational Image

A minor girl from Nepal, forced into prostitution two years ago, escaped from a brothel in GB Road Friday. Based on information she provided, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued another minor from Kothi number 56 on Saturday. According to DCW officials, the first girl got in touch with an NGO, Rescue Foundation, which then approached DCW and a team was sent to help the girl. The minor then told the commission about the other girl, also from Nepal. A missing report of both girls, aged 16, had been filed in Nepal, officials said.

The first girl came to Delhi following the Nepal earthquake two years ago in search of a job. A man she met promised her a job but sold her to a brothel instead. The second girl was pushed into prostitution four months ago by a Nepali woman, officials said.

The girls told the DCW that they were beaten up and went without food for several days. “They told us they were made to sleep with 30 men in a day. If they refused, they were beaten up and locked in a room,” said the DCW in a statement. Before they were taken to the brothel, the girls alleged they were kept in a house in Majnu Ka Tila, where they were raped.

