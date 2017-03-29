Nepal, India discuss issues of mutual concerns

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File Photo) Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File Photo)

The army chiefs of India and Nepal on Wednesday discussed issues of mutual concern and ways to step up military-to-military cooperation. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, who is on a four-day visit to Nepal, called on his counterpart Rajendra Chhetri at the Army headquarters in New Delhi.

Issues of mutual concern and bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations. During a special function, India gifted seven horses to Nepal. Rawat handed over a stallion light breed, two brood mares, two gelds and two donkey stallions to Chhetri.

The Indian army chief is in Nepal currently to receive the honorary general title of Nepal Army, Himalayan Times reported. Rawat had also held a meeting with other senior officials of the Nepal Army. Rawat also laid a wreath at the Bir Memorial at the Army Pavilion on Wednesday.

The Indian Army chief will be conferred with the honorary general of Nepal Army by president Bidya Devi Bhandari at a special function at the Rastrapati Bhawan.The visiting Indian Army chief will also call on Prime Minister Prachanda.

Rawat’s trip to Nepal comes days after Chinese Defence Minister Gen Chang Wanquan visited the country.

