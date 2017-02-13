UP: Nepalese currency recovered

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Over Rs 50 lakh in Nepalese currency has been recovered by police from a car in Motipur area on the Indo-Nepal border. The flying squad of Election Commission recovered 55.77 lakh Nepalese rupees hidden in the sound box of the car music system on Sunday, police said.

During interrogation car driver Vimal and occupant Basant told police that the money belonged to one Adesh Kumar, a businessman from Rupaidiha. Police have seized the amount and a probe is on in the matter.