UP: Nepalese currency recovered

The flying squad of Election Commission recovered 55.77 lakh Nepalese rupees hidden in the sound box of the car music system on Sunday.

By: PTI | Bahraich | Published:February 13, 2017 11:45 am
Government Railway Police (GRP) recovers note, notes seizure, currency seized, ambala notes seized, ambala railway station, IT notes seizure, indian express news Photo for representational purpose.

Over Rs 50 lakh in Nepalese currency has been recovered by police from a car in Motipur area on the Indo-Nepal border. The flying squad of Election Commission recovered 55.77 lakh Nepalese rupees hidden in the sound box of the car music system on Sunday, police said.

During interrogation car driver Vimal and occupant Basant told police that the money belonged to one Adesh Kumar, a businessman from Rupaidiha. Police have seized the amount and a probe is on in the matter.

