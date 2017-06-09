Nepal honours Indian who climbed Mount Everest record six times

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, receiving the Padam Shri award form President Pranab Mukherejee. (Source: Facebook/Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu) Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, receiving the Padam Shri award form President Pranab Mukherejee. (Source: Facebook/Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu)

Nepal has felicitated an Indian who became the first person from the country to summit Mount Everest for a record six times. Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, a Padma Shri recipient who hails from Uttarakhand, was honoured at a function organised by Adventure Sports Tourism Society in Lalitpur Metropolitan City near Kathmandu.

Dharmashaktu was appointed a Tourism Ambassador of Nepal to north India during the function. The veteran mountaineer climbed the 8,848-metre high mountain peak, the world’s tallest, for the sixth time on May 27, according to Nepal’s Tourism Department.

Dharmashaktu, who works with India’s border-guarding force — Border Security Force, received a felicitation letter from the Department of Tourism and Adventure Sports Tourism Society. He first scaled Mount Everest, locally known as Sagarmatha, in 1998 and received India’s prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2003.

More than 4,000 people have so far climbed Mount Everest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App