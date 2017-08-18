Nepal floods: PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives, says India will offer all possible assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday through a phone call assured his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba that India will be offering all possible assistance in order to tackle the situation created by floods. A statement made by the PMO said, “The prime minister conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Nepal due to recent widespread floods and expressed readiness to provide all possible relief assistance.”

Nepal has been facing widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in the death of at least 120 people. The floods in Nepal has affected more than six million people.

with PTI inputs

