Nepal families’ want befitting reply to Pakistan

Security forces in action in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. Shuaib Masoodi

An aged mother ,who could hardly walk on her own to reach upto the body of her martyr son , a heart-broken young wife of another soldier and grief -ridden brother –all from Nepal ,were those bidding a tearful adieu to three brave Indian Army soldiers,who laid down their lives to fighting Pak-trained militants in Naogam sector of Jammu Kashmir.

The cremation took place with full state honour at Subathu (Solan) as columns of the armed contingents of the army paid their last respect to the soldiers .

Families of Havildars Girish Gurung and Dambar Bahadur and Rifleman Rabin Sharma had arrived this morning after they were informed by the army about arrival of the bodies at 14 Gorkha Training Centre at Subathu.

Hundreds of villagers ,including women ,were at the cremation ground raising slogans against Pakistan and praising the role of the martyrs ,who died protecting the Indian soil against Pakistan infiltrators .

Among the martyrs– Robin Sharma was the youngest soldier ,who got married only three months back in February 2017 .He had joined the army in 2012.Dambar Bahadur ,who is survived by his wife and two children — Monika ( 15 ) and Milan (13) had joined the army in 1996 while Hv Girish Gurung was only son in the family. All belonged to 4/1 Gorkha regiment,said an army official at Subathu .

“ Pakistan must not be spared .The Indian government should give a befitting reply to those who are responsible for killing of dozens of brave soldiers and officers scarfing their lives for the nation’ the families cried .

Earlier the bodies of the martyrs reached Subathu.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dhani Ram Shandil and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Virender Kashyap,Deputy Commissioner Solan Rakesh Kanwar, SP Anjun Aara and other senior civil and police officers are reached.

