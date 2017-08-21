Nehru museum to discuss showcasing PMs, ‘national icons’

Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi

The top body of the Nehru Museum Memorial and Library (NMML) Society will sit on Tuesday for its annual general meeting amid the buzz that themes related to “good governance” and works of leaders considered as “national icons”, among them Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhayay, would be discussed. The meeting in North Block on August 22 will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the society.

Besides Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, among others, are likely to be present, according to officials. Kharge and Ramesh are part of the NMML society and are expected to register their protest over the NDA government’s move to tinker with the legacy of Nehru.

Other than the annual budget and projects, the AGM is likely to deliberate on the “action-taken report” of the society for 2015-17 and discuss the move to set up a “museum dedicated to all former Prime Ministers” and “national icons”, explained an official, quoting the agenda notes. Deen Dayal Upadhayay is regarded as a national icon by the current BJP government.

According to officials, the last AGM was held in April 2015 and was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the president of the society. “This is the 42nd AGM of the NMML society, which will not only plan out the future course of action but will also discuss ways to upgrade the museum, especially re-conceptualising the exhibitions to make it attractive to the present generation and for generations to come,” an official told The Indian Express.

Among issues likely to be taken up during the meeting, according to officials, is the recast of NMML as the museum of governance ,showcasing contemporary India, including Modi’s campaign for smart cities and ISRO’s unmanned flight to Mars. A review of the last AGM where Modi suggested maximising the use of technology to achieve a global presence and expanding the work of the NMML to various Indian languages, are likely to be taken up, according to officials.

The NMML at the Teen Murti Bhavan was set up in the memory of Jawaharlal Nehru as an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. It was once the residence of India’s First Prime Minister and the museum was solely associated with him. The NMML has recently invited global tenders for design plans to expand the interest of the museum regarding the Prime Ministers of India.

The committee set up by the NMML last year to identify the location had recommended two sites within the complex. One is a vacant plot behind the present museum, the other is the office of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which is chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, the executive council later decided the designer or architect should identify the site.

In an earlier interview to The Indian Express, Minister of State for Culture, Mahesh Sharma, had said that according to the NMML Constitution, “it should be used to showcase the life of Nehruji and those who had contributed to the freedom struggle or building modern India.”

