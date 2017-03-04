Negotiations are hard-headed, realistic, says MP Shashi Tharoor on post-Brexit Indo-UK ties

MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo) MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Ahead of the launch of his latest book ‘Inglorious Empire’, MP Shashi Tharoor speaks about current relations between India and Britain and how the two soverign nations have come a long way since the ‘inequities of the British empire’. Speaking to Channel 4, Tharoor said India can approach post-Brexit UK as an equal, despite Britian entering India when it was one of the richest countries of the world in the early 18 century, and reduced it to one of the poorest after 200 years of plunder.

Ahead of the inaugural session between Commonwealth trade ministers in London next week, Tharoor said India may discuss issues of free trade, immigration, conditions for students and temporary work permits. “If you don’t really want a lot of foreigners in the country, what exactly are you going to give India in return for selling your goods to the Indian market,” he questioned. “You will need to accept that India’s strengths are in providing services, people, expertise in areas like IT and software,” Tharoor added.

Although pointing out that current Indo-UK ties are not related to the past, Tharoor says both India and UK are forgetting their shared past. Objecting to India “forgiving and forgetting” the British Raj, he says, “If you don’t know where you’ve come from, how will you appreciate where you’re going.”

Tharoor described his upcoming book as “light” and “impassioned”, which readers will enjoy.

