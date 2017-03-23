Negligence case: West Bengal cops question Chennai Apollo official

The Phoolbagan police on Wednesday questioned a top Apollo Hospital official from Chennai as part of their probe into the alleged negligence case at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital.

According to police sources, Apollo vice-president (HR) P Karmakar was asked to appear before police within four days through a notice sent on Sunday. Following this, he had arrived Kolkata on Tuesday, and appeared before police on Wednesday morning. Sources said Karmakar was summoned as he was part of an internal probe committee set up by Apollo to look into the allegations.

On Tuesday, the police had reportedly spoken to Sanjoy Roy’s family members for hours, verifying documents and allegations.

Apollo Gleneagles executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy had on Monday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, along with two senior hospital officials. According to sources, Dr Reddy had allegedly admitted to some lapses on the hospital’s part, and had claimed they would be happy to rectify the errors.

A committee formed by the state health department to probe the case had earlier reported dereliction of duties by four doctors, two top-level administrative officials and two employees from the billing section of the hospital.

