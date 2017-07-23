NEET question paper to be same for all languages: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar has said vernacular question papers for the NEET will be mere translation of the question paper in English. “The vernacular question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) — the all-India entrance examination for entrance to medical colleges — will just be translation of the question paper in English”, he told reporters in kolkata on Sunday.

Javadekar was replying to a question about the West Bengal Education minister recently complaining that this year the students appearing for all medical entrance examination in vernacular languages had faced tougher questions than the ones set in English and Hindi.

About ‘one nation one test’ in engineering he said, “We are yet to take a call on this issue. It is in discussion stage.”

