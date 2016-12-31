NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota

(Image for representational purposes.) (Image for representational purposes.)

A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented room in Housing Board Colony here this morning. Nitin Kumar, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Srichand Singh, SHO of Kunhadi Police Station, said. He was taking coaching from a premier institute for NEET for around a year. He was staying at the rented room in House Board Colony, the police officer said.

This morning, when Kumar didn’t come out for breakfast, and his room was found locked from inside, the caretaker of the building peeped into the room from back window and found the boy hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

A piece of paper, on which “I am sorry” was written, was recovered from the boy’s bed, the SHO said, adding the incident is being investigated.

Postmortem would be carried out tomorrow after Kumar’s parents arrive in Kota, the police officer said.

As many as 17 aspirants of medical and engineering entrance exam, who were taking coaching at different institutes in Kota has committed suicide since January 2016.