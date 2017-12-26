Need united front to fight move by RSS and BJP to change the Constitution, says CPI

The CPI was founded on December 26, 1925. (File photo) The CPI was founded on December 26, 1925. (File photo)

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday accused the BJP-RSS of trying to “subvert” the country’s Constitution and called for a united front to “counter such moves”. On the 92nd foundation day of the party, CPI leader D Raja stressed the need for “secular, democratic and Left parties” to come together.

“The RSS-BJP combine is trying to subvert the Constitution. So the need of the hour is to build up a front to counter such moves,” he said, addressing party workers here. Reminding the workers about the contribution of the Left in India’s struggle for independence, Raja said, “The Communists who fought against the British will now fight against the RSS-BJP combine to liberate the people of India from the clutches of fascist communal elements.”

The party has to carry forward the legacy of the struggle, he added. The CPI on Tuesday organised a political meeting at Ajoy Bhavan, its headquarters in Delhi, to commemorate the day when the party was founded on December 26, 1925. Raja was apparently referring to Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s recent remarks at an event in Kukanur town in Karnataka’s Koppal district, where he had said that while he respected the Constitution, “it will be changed in the days to come”.

“We are here for that and that is why we have come,” the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka had said.

