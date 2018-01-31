Need to transform from ruler’s police to people’s police: Prakash Singh

Picture for representation purpose Picture for representation purpose

“We need to transform the image of the police force from ruler’s police to people’s police,” Prakash Singh, former director general of police in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, said on Tuesday during a seminar, titled ‘Better Policing,’ at the Deccan Education Society’s Navalmal Firodia Law College. A Public Interest Litigation filed by Singh had led to the landmark verdict in 2006, when the Supreme Court had ordered the central and state governments to carry out structural changes in the police force.

At the seminar, Singh highlighted the need to transfer the subject of police forces from state to Concurrent list. “We are still following the British rules on distribution of power… we need to bring the police under the Concurrent list,” he said.

Referring to the recommendations of Justice Verma Committee, which were formed in the backdrop of December 16 gangrape, he said, “We can’t have one bit of reforms for crimes against women, one to deal with communal riots and one to tackle terrorism. We have to take an integrated view, and the police force has to be reformed as a whole, systematically.”

On the training of police forces, he said, “Sufficient attention is not paid to infrastructure or the training provided at the academies…” Former DGP of Maharashtra Jayant Umranikar, along with several serving and retired police officers, was present at the event.

