Need to tap potential on Indo-US synergy on renewable power, says USISPF

Renewable hybrid projects are key to ensuring uninterrupted power supply and there is a need to explore full potential on this front, said US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Secretary Nolty Theriot. The USISPF is a Washington headquartered not-for-profit body focused on deepening business ties between the US and India.

“Renewable hybrid projects have emerged as a promising solution to power issues and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has taken a lead on capitalising on this opportunity,” Theriot said in a statement.

His remarks came during a roundtable discussion with Renewable Energy Secretary Anand Kumar.

He said, “These projects serve as ideal solutions to address the intermittent issues of renewable power, with the ability to boost reliability of the system by generating power from two different sources that simultaneously supplement one another.” He also said, “Further, joined with battery storage or natural gas generation, these hybrids may prove to be an ideal solution to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially in remote regions. Hence, it is timely and critical that we continue to explore the full potential of US-India collaboration in this space.”

Roundtable participants also discussed the importance of standardised power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Kumar. The USISPF Task Force member companies welcomed the collaboration with the MNRE for greater investment.

