Need to start initiative to bring together whole India: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan (Source: File) Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan (Source: File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said there was a need to start an initiative to unite the people of the country, as was done during the Quit India Movement launched to gain country’s independence in 1942. “The freedom fighters then had said ‘Bharat Chhodo’ (Quit India). Now, we require a ‘Bharat Jodo’ (Unite India) movement,” she said addressing the Lok Sabha on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Mahajan said the movement can be run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and cover all the regions of the country so that a strong and united India could be built. “Our freedom fighters had dreamt of an India which has inclusive development. We will have to work hard that the fruits of development reach every part of the country,” he said.

The Speaker said Mahatma Gandhi had said the poorest sections of the society should be the priority when it comes to the issues of development. This statement was reiterated by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay by saying that the development should reach the last man. “This is the concept of the Antyodaya (rise of the last person,” she said.

“Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had said ‘freedom is my birth right and I shall have it’. Similarly, it is important to say now that ‘Suraaj’ (good governance) is my ultimate duty and I will do it,” she said.

Mahajan said the qualities of energy, courage, belief, determination and self-confidence that gave the country independence, have to be followed again so that “we are able to build an India of our dreams which is the best, strongest, prosperous and a world leader”.

