Need to review 50 per cent cap on reservation: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Friday called for a review of the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the Supreme Court and asked the Centre to set up a commission to tell people about the current status of reservation and what it had achieved. He also targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for allowing quota in outsourcing only recently, although the provision to do so had been in place since 1993.

Sinha was delivering the keynote speech here at an event organised by an apolitical forum, Vanchit Varg Morcha, set up by JD(U) leader and former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and RLSP state vice-president Jitendra Nath.

Speaking on “Social and Economic Status of the Deprived and Current Status of Their Employment”, Sinha said, “The Supreme Court has set a cap of 50 per cent for reservation. Tamil Nadu is the only exception. I want to know why it is 50 per cent when the population of beneficiaries is much more… There is a need to review this… We cannot wait for long. There will be movement. I fully support it.”

He continued, “Whatever I am saying is because of my commitment to the nation and not for any immediate political gain… Reservation in outsourcing is meant for temporary jobs, not jobs of permanent nature. Constitutional provisions for reservation are being mocked at. Both central and state governments lack political will.”

Regarding Nitish, he said, “Now the Bihar CM talks about reservation in private sector. Only saying so will not do. He must pass a resolution in Bihar and put pressure on the Centre.”

Demanding a panel on quota, Sinha said, “We must be told what the reservation policy has achieved. Let the Centre set up a commission to tell us the current status of reservation.”

Choudhary said he would keep telling truth about reservation in and outside Bihar.

“One has time to get people embroiled in emotive issues such as the cow and Ram, but none wants to talk about the real problems,” he said.

He alleged that almost all BJP-ruled states had “done away with reservation in admission for OBCs in medical colleges”. “There has been an attempt to put an end to reservation,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express about his son being named in the Paradise Papers, Sinha said, “Jayant Sinha should be probed and Jay Shah should also be probed.” All those named in Paradise Papers — an investigation of offshore finances by The Indian Express with ICIJ and Süddeutsche Zeitung — should be investigated, Sinha added.

