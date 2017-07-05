Must oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism: PM Modi at joint press meet in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference in Jerusalem, Israel. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference in Jerusalem, Israel. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Israel, addressed a joint press statement on Tuesday in Jerusalem along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking at the conference, PM Modi said there is a need to oppose terrorism and violence. Talking about his visit to Yad Vashem memorial for Holocaust victims earlier in the day, PM Modi said the memorial is a “tribute to your unbreakable spirit to rise above the depths of tragedy, overcome hatred and forge ahead to build a vibrant democratic nation”. “We must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our times,” he added. The Prime Minister went on to say the two nations will work towards developing partnership to tackle threats against peace and prosperity. “We also want to put in place a robust security partnership to respond to shared threats to our peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

Watch | PM Modi addresses a joint press conference in Jerusalem



Speaking about the relations between India and Israel, PM Modi said the ties between the two nations goes back thousands of years. “Indian Jews are a living and vibrant connect to this shared history,” Modi said. He went on to say that he is proud of the Jew population living in India. “We are proud of Jewish sons and daughters of India like Lt. General J.F.R. Jacob, Vice Admiral Benjamin Samson, Master architect Joshua Benjamin, and film actors Nadira, Sulochana, and Pramila whose diverse contributions have greatly enriched the fabric of Indian society,” he said, adding he is happy to meet with the Indian diaspora in Israel on Wednesday.

PM Modi said he wishes both the countries expand their economic engagement in the coming years. Describing India as the “world’s fastest growing large economy”, the Prime Minister said, “Over coming decades, we want to frame a relationship that transforms the landscape of our economic engagement.” Pushing for use of science and technology in future, PM Modi said that two nations have a scope to expand academic and business links. “Our focus on using technology and innovation to meet our development priorities provides productive scope to expand our academic, scientific & research, and business links,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Israel PM Netanyahu and his family, PM Modi said he will work closely with Israel to attain these objectives. “I will work with Prime Minister Netenyahu to craft and build a clear action agenda to realise these objectives. Once again, let me express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu for their warm welcome,” Modi said.

