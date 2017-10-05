Need to improve law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Governor Ram Naik

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik said on Thursday that there was a need to improve the law and order situation in the state. “I had been speaking about the law and order situation earlier too, and even today I say there is a need to improve the law and order scenario in the state,” Naik said.

“The women have every right to lead a safe life and it is the duty of the government and the police to ensure their safety,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Kanpur.

To a question about news reports of meagre amounts being paid to farmers under the Crop Loan Redemption Scheme, Naik said: “If you have any proof that just Rs 2 or Rs 5 have been given to any farmer as loan redemption, bring it to my notice. I will investigate it. But, no one should speak in air.”

Naik in July had made similar remarks about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He, however, had said he had seen the resolve in the state’s Yogi Adityanath government to improve the situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App