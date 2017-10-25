Need to impart education to youths as per industry’s demands, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing an ASSOCHAM Delhi Education Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing an ASSOCHAM Delhi Education Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that there is need to impart education to youths as per industry’s demands and stressed on formation of education ministry in the country.

Speaking at ‘Delhi Education Summit’ organised by ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce) here, Sisodia said that there has been a gap between industry’s requirements and the goals of education. “It is good that education is being discussed across the country, but it should also be decided what we want from the education… We do not even have a dedicated union ministry for education in our country as the work being undertaken in the education sector is being taken care of by the Ministry of Human Resource Development,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said, “We have to make out a list on industry’s requirements so that our educational institutes could be prepared…in most of countries, such practice is adopted.”

Earlier too, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, has suggested that the Centre rename the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry.

