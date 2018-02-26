Need to find why lesser number of rent suits are being filed: Law panel member

Justice (retired) Ravi Tripathi Justice (retired) Ravi Tripathi

With the filing of rent suits in Ahmedabad city dropping to a substantial level, former judge of Gujarat High Court Ravi Tripathi, who is also a member of the Law Commission of India, has advocated for a study to find out the reason and to suggest remedy for the same.

“In Ahmedabad, filing of rent suits in the court have decreased to a substantial level. And it must be the scenario all across the country. Its not something specific about Ahmedabad. I have the information to the effect that instead of filing a rent suit, the people have started going to local goons and say that well get my house vacated. And then had a trouble when the goon is intercepted by the police. So, he had to incur double expenses. So, they shifted the agency. Now, they go to the police station directly and have the police people to have the house vacated. And filing of suit, just avoid it,” Justice (retired) Tripathi said at a conference on ‘Behavioural Law and Justice: Aspects of Negotiations and Decision Making’ at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), here on Sunday.

The conference was jointly organised by the GNLU, especially for district judges. A total 58 district judges, nominated by the Chief Justices of the concerned High Courts in the country, participated in the conference. Thirty five district judges were from Gujarat and 23 from other parts of the country.

While observing that those judges from Ahmedabad would be knowing this better, Justice Tripathi said, “Is it not a matter of behavioural study and find out that as to why people are doing this? And to see that it is been restrained and they are brought back to the judicial system for the redressal of the grievance.” He called upon the members of the judiciary to ponder over the issue and its possible solution.

Justice Tripathi said that for him the subject of the conference was very difficult, but he agreed to inaugurate the same since it was to be attended by the district judges. Laying a lot of importance on the role to be played by the district judges, Tripathi said, “District judges are the real face of Indian judiciary.”

Tripathi asked the judges not to shy away from interpreting a law while dealing with cases under their jurisdiction. Though, while quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he asked the judges to be aware and careful of the possible impact of their interpretation of the law will have on the last man in the society.

