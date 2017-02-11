Need to ensure world doesn’t move towards de-globalisation: Minister

India and other economies will have to give a serious thought to ensure that the world does not move towards “de-globalisation”, Karnataka Industries Minister R V Deshpande today said here while expressing concerns over US trade policies under President Donald Trump. “I personally feel, with new US President Donald Trump, there are concerns about trade, investment and visa… We have to be prepared to face the challenges together,” Deshpande said at the 2nd edition of ‘India Pharma 2017’ here. “We have to together think over this as to how globalisation, which started and which has brought competition and quality, does not become de-globalisation,” he said. Stating that India and other economies need to give a serious thought on this issue, the state Minister said: “A serious thought will have be given on our trade policies… In the interest of world economies, a though will have to be given by all.”

Earlier, the Minister also urged the pharma companies to use their CSR funds more towards providing healthcare facilities.

He also asked them to ensure enough jobs to local people in the state.

“You should also see to that you don’t forget to give desired employment to local people,” he said.

The minister called on pharma and medical devices manufacturing firms to invest in the state saying that the state government has enough land bank to start the project.

Speaking at the event, state medical education minister Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil expressed concern over poor participation of private pharma companies in government tenders for supply of drugs.

“We are finding constrains in the process. We see best of the companies not participating in the tenders for supply of drugs,” he said.

The state needs better quality drugs for supplying to government hospitals. “We look forward for your support to improve our healthcare,” he urged.