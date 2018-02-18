Need to balance judiciary, executive: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

The judiciary and executive are “equally important” arms of a state, and a balance between them is “of high importance” in a democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said in Patna on Saturday. Speaking after inaugurating the sixth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference, Mahajan said, “In Parliamentary democracy, the legislative Assembly plays a vital role…. Judiciary and executive are equally important. They are two pillars of democracy — a balance between them is of high importance. Neither can be ignored.”

Addressing the event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exhorted Mahajan to take initiatives and ensure that the Women’s Reservation Bill is passed in Parliament. “At a time when we are discussing gender equality, it is imperative that this Bill is passed immediately,” he said. Nitish also said Parliament has accepted the goal of sustainable development and 17-point agenda, including poverty and unemployment, were being discussed. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who spoke on stern measures taken to deal with corruption, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by pointing out that four former chief ministers of different states are lodged in jail in different corruption cases. Several RJD legislators in the audience protested this, and disrupted proceedings for a while.

Delegates from over 50 countries are taking part in the two-day CPA conference. They are discussing Parliament’s role in the development agenda, and legislature and judiciary as two pillars of democracy. Patna is hosting the conference for the first time. Speakers of 16 state Assemblies and delegates from several Commonwealth countries are participating in the conference.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App