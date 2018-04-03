Need to address failure in communication, says BJP MP Udit Raj

The former IRS officer, who heads All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said there were “multiple reasons” for the protests, but key was the need to “understand” these. The former IRS officer, who heads All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said there were “multiple reasons” for the protests, but key was the need to “understand” these.

BJP MP Udit Raj from Delhi has cited the need “to address the failure in communication” and understand the reasons for the anger of Dalits. “I wanted to ask, who are these people who are coordinating these protests? I have been hearing of a Bharat bandh. But I didn’t think something like this would happen. There was no communication. There can only be communication when the person doing it is of the same community,” Raj told The Indian Express.

The former IRS officer, who heads All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said there were “multiple reasons” for the protests, but key was the need to “understand” these. “There is anger among Dalits. Recently, there were SC orders that were anti-reservation. There have been problems regarding communication. These have to be addressed.” Recent incidents that left the Dalits “very angry” included the UP government circular to add ‘Ramji’ to B R Ambedkar’s name, he said.

