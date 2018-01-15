Need strong global response to defeat terrorism: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Files)

President Ram Nath Kovind today called for greater cooperation between India and Israel in countering terrorism and said a strong global response would defeat the menace in all its manifestations.

Welcoming visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called on Kovind today, the president said India-Israel security cooperation was defined by their common fight against terrorism.

“This challenge is eating into the vitals of our society. Our counter-terrorism cooperation is progressing well but we need to do more. We need to work together to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism in all its manifestations,” the president said.

Netanyahu’s visit was the culmination of celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, he said.

“Our warm and friendly ties are growing stronger. In a little over two years, the two countries have exchanged presidential and prime ministerial visits,” Kovind was quoted in an official statement as saying.

The president said bilateral cooperation had expanded manifold.

“Political understanding, security cooperation and technology partnerships are the key pillars of strategic engagement between India and Israel,” he said.

The president also emphasised that collaboration in newer areas such as space, cybersecurity and innovation would add depth to the partnership.

He said there were ample opportunities before the two countries in the fields of investment, manufacturing, services, start-ups and technology.

Kovind appreciated the presence of Israeli companies in India, especially in the water, defence, technology and pharma sectors, and urged them to collaborate in programmes such as Make in India, Clean India, Smart Cities and Digital India.

Appreciating Israel’s cooperation in the field of agriculture, he said the country had taught India “to do more with less”.

“Israel’s support has served our farmers exceedingly well, especially in water-deficient areas. As we work to make our farming choices more sustainable, we will seek more Israeli support,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App