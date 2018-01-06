Need framework on Indo-Pak relations, notes Parliamentary panel

Parliament session will start from 15th Dec. 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri Parliament session will start from 15th Dec. 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to “remove stumbling blocks” in resolving outstanding issues with Pakistan through dialogue and pitched for a National Security Framework (NSF) and a coherent strategy.

The Committee on External Affairs noted the fact that by neither publicly accepting nor acting against terrorism emanating from its soil, Pakistan has displayed unwillingness to create a conducive environment for improving ties.

“However, this should not deter the Government of India from taking steps from its side so that the situation of stalemate does not linger,” it said in its report on “Indo-Pak relations” presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

It said: “In view of the repeated existence of multiple crises resulting from militancy, insurgencies, terrorist attacks, unsettled border disputes etc, the Committee had strongly felt the need for a NSF and a coherent strategy towards Pakistan.”

Noting that the government has reiterated its readiness for resolution of all outstanding issues peacefully and bilaterally, the report said the government has not mentioned any fresh initiative undertaken by either side to create a conducive environment for engagement.

“In the committee’s view, the Government of India, as a responsible and credible stakeholder, should continuously endeavour to utilise its diplomatic clout to create a conducive environment and to remove the stumbling blocks in resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and enforcement of the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration in letter and spirit,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App