Need for revised definition of public transport: KPMG report

There is a need for revised definition of public transport as it is a system for the public and not necessarily being provided by public sector enterprises, a KPMG report released on Thursday has suggested. The report also proposed that the definition of public transport should cover the entire door-to-door travel span of the user involving third-party infrastructure or resources and thus should cover all non-self-owned motorised or even non-motorised transport means.

The report titled ‘Reimagining public transport in India’ was launched by Ashwani Lohani, the Chairman of Indian Railway Board and Arun M Kumar, the Chairman and CEO of KPMG in India at an event in New Delhi. “Public transport is witnessing transformational changes across the world and India is no exception. For sustainable development, a transition to increased public transport is imperative,” Kumar said.

“We need to extend our imagination to use technology in a user centric rather than asset centric manner,” Kumar added. The KPMG paper also argues for public transport to be made amenable to technological innovations that can enhance user experience and make transport safe and efficient.

It asserted that the role of public authorities is principally to create an enabling environment for transportation and to regulate adherence to service standards rather than providing transport itself, which may or may not be in public hands.

On financing it said, “An organised sector with limited revenue leakage and integration opportunities provides for better cash flow visibility, thereby promoting various innovative financing. The demand exists and commuters are willing and possibly able to pay. Bringing it all into a single basket makes the entire system more viable.”

