Need for awareness on Brucellosis: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today emphasised the need for awareness among cattle rearers about the outbreak of Brucellosis, a disease that can cause abortions in livestock. An official spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Badal underscored the need to constitute special teams to inspect and protect the cattle wealth from the outbreak of Brucellosis besides educating them about its treatment.

To prevent newly-born cattle from the onslaught of this contagious disease, a special vaccination programme should be commenced immediately, Badal said, according to the official.

The Chief Minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) and all other concerned to work cohesively on the war footing and ensure to send the complete action taken report to the CMO within a fortnight, he said.