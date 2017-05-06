Need candidate with impeccable secular credentials for president post: CPI(M)

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

There is a need to field a candidate with impeccable secular credentials for the presidential elections in July considering the “situation prevailing in the country”, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today. His remarks came at a time when “like-minded” opposition parties are mulling over fielding a common candidate for the presidential polls.

The Marxist party has already agreed to the idea of fielding a consensual candidate. “Do you want communal supervision or secular supervision of the Constitution? We want secular supervision,” he said, replying to a query by media persons.

Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, have held a series of meetings over the issue recently.

Gandhi has been at the forefront of efforts for forging opposition unity on fielding a joint presidential candidate. Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress veteran who was elected as president in 2012, will demit office in July.

