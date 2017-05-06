Need candidate with impeccable secular credentials for president post: CPI(M)

There is a need to field a candidate with impeccable secular credentials for the presidential elections in July considering the “situation prevailing in the country”, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today. His remarks came at a time when “like-minded” opposition parties are mulling over fielding a common candidate for the presidential polls.
The Marxist party has already agreed to the idea of fielding a consensual candidate. “Do you want communal supervision or secular supervision of the Constitution? We want secular supervision,” he said, replying to a query by media persons.
Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, have held a series of meetings over the issue recently.
Gandhi has been at the forefront of efforts for forging opposition unity on fielding a joint presidential candidate. Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress veteran who was elected as president in 2012, will demit office in July.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 6, 2017 at 5:14 pmLook at the list of persons who became Presidents of India and apart from 3 or 4, the rest have been unworthy of the post including the present tainted in bent who is trying his best to continue. In fact we need to switch over to a Presidential form of Government as our criminal and uneducated representatives are not fit to be part of a Parliamentary Type of Democracy. How many sessions of Parliament have been wasted due to frivolous agitations on the Floor of Parliament? Do we deserve or need such ridiculous MPs? Let us have a Change now.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 5:10 pmi just want to know what is secular this opp. chu...ya once again try to play the card to pres the minority by cast and we all big chu..ya comes under them we need the cons utional supervision as per the guidelines of our De. Ambedakarji reservation should given for 10 year to SC ST and other what happen, this secular mandli continue the same till date and nothing happen for this people think we must go for cons utional give reservation to minority who are financially week ist them for education and other facility reporter should have ask that Mr. yechury (China Bhakt) what it mean secular he doesn't know he only give the example what is wrong done by some Majority people but never give the example of wronge done by Minority by giving rights of majority and pres minority or give equal right to bothReply
- May 6, 2017 at 5:07 pmMr yechury please explain what is the meaning of secular as for as i know by following the indian politics whoever talk against Hindu religion and stoopdown to any level to keep minorities happy is called as Secular and the meaning of like minded means the looters of our country the margin may very but they should be looters of this country.Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 5:07 pmPolitical dinosaurReply
- May 6, 2017 at 4:50 pmWe have had secular Presidents who were equally big crooks. Is being secular enough?Reply
- May 6, 2017 at 4:45 pmtake Barkha duttReply
- May 6, 2017 at 4:41 pmThere is no point whether one has the secular credentials or not because it is already a known fact that the Ru Party has a comfortable majority and whoever they field will be won . Also the Communists have become an second fiddle to the corrupt congress party and to be in the lime light they will indulge in such tricks which will not work any good and even the Congress Party knows they (Communists) are the spoilers of the Nation. Had they show such mega alliance during embly Election as and when held will be welcomed and we all had seen how they had formed the Alliance in UP and other States and the simple query is can they project a tall leader acceptable to all the parties that supports and will all these Parties accept him/her as their Leader because the so called "secular" parties contacted Sonia hi and sidelines Rahul who is at the helm for the Congress Party and will these so called SECULAR Parties accept him as their Leader is the ???Reply
- Load More Comments