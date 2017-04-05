Need Bihar-like alliance to take on BJP: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . PTI Photo Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar has said that the country needs a Bihar-like Grand Alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and the Congress should take the initiative to cobble together non-BJP parties, including the Left.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Lok Samvad programme here on Monday, Nitish said, “All non-BJP parties should come together to replicate the Bihar-like Grand Alliance. The Congress, which is the main Opposition party, should take the initiative to bring together all non-BJP parties on one platform to take on the BJP. Left parties should also join such a possible national alliance.” He was replying to a question on unity of opposition parties.

Three days ago, RJD chief Lalu Prasad had backed such an alliance, saying the Opposition had to come together if wants to exist.

Nitish played down the BJP’s resounding victory in UP, saying every state had its own dynamics. “There could have been a stronger alliance in UP against BJP. In Delhi, AAP emerged as an alternative while in Punjab Congress came to power,” he said, suggesting that the Assembly poll results might not have a bearing on general elections.

The CM also sought to downplay the non-BJP parties contesting MCD polls separately. “Local body elections are contested on party lines in Delhi but Bihar does not have any such system in place. Non-BJP parties contesting MCD polls separately should not be seen as Opposition disunity,” he said.

