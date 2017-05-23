‘Nearly 23% fish in Navi Mumbai markets contaminated by faecal matter’

Most Indian consumers prefer to buy fish from retail markets despite their poor and unhygienic condition, says an environmental study.

The study was carried out by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology to examine the hygienic status of fish by faecal indicator estimation in retail markets of Navi Mumbai region.

In total, 159 marine fishes were collected and analysed for estimation of aerobic plate count and faecal indicator bacteria viz., E. coli, faecal streptococci and sulphite-reducing clostridia.

The study found that fish in retail markets harbour noteworthy number of faecal indicator bacteria, which indicates considerable number of faecal contamination and poor hygienic status of the retail market.

The study states that 22.4 per cent of the fish available in the fish market are unfit for human consumption due to excess level of E. coli.

Since marine environment is free of faecal indicator bacteria, most of the contamination takes place in post-harvest handling.

The report says contamination can be reduced by providing potable water to clean the fish and remove the surface adhered bacteria.

Retail markets need to be monitored by the controlling authority at regular interval with stringent control policy to sell safe seafood, the report further says.

