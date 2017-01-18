Nearly 185 illegal structures came up in Kashmir’s three tourist resorts: Govt

As many as 185 illegal constructions were detected in highly eco-sensitive and barred areas of three world famous tourist resorts of Kashmir Valley during the last three years, the state government said today.

During last three years, 185 illegal constructions were detected in highly eco-sensitive and barred areas of tourist resorts of Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Gulmarg in the Valley, MoS for Tourism Priya Sethi said in a written reply to the question of NC MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri in state Legislative Council here.

Out of which, 179 illegal structures have been demolished and six such structures have been sealed, the minister said.

Besides, 18 number of illegal constructed shops and two houses were also detected and demolished during 2014-15 within jurisdiction of Sonamarg Development Authority, the minister said.

Replying to another question regarding permissions granted to new constructions, he said no new permission for construction of hotels, lodges, structures or buildings in highly eco sensitive and barred areas of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg have been granted in the last three years.

The High Court has completely banned any sort of construction within the jurisdiction of Pahalgam and Gulmarg Development Authorities, the minister said.

However, nine permissions were granted during 2014-15 in designated areas of the approved master plan of Sonamarg Development Authority.