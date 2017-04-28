Nearly 13 persons drown in lake in Andhra Pradesh

At least 13 persons drowned in a lake in Guntakal in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh when a coracle–a round boat made of bamboo–overturned when they were returning after attending a local fair. Guntakal (Rural) Sub-Inspector Baba Jaan who was at the spot said that 15 persons were on board the coracle when they started rowing from one end of the YT lake when the mishap occurred. “We have rescued one 13-year-old girl, and one person–the owner of the coracle– is missing.

We have fished out 13 bodies, mostly women. They are all relatives who had gone to attend a festival in a village on the other side of the lake. While going in the afternoon, they took the precaution of going two or three persons at a time but in the evening all 15 decided to board the round boat which lost balance and overturned. We are to yet identify some of them,” SI Baba Jaan said.

