Nearly 1,000 bottles of Nepalese liquor seized in Bihar, one arrested

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel seized nearly 1,000 bottles of Nepalese liquor, worth about Rs six crore, and arrested one person in this connection in Bihar on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an SSB team nabbed a local resident Dinesh Kesri from Amagachhi border outpost, Deputy Commandant Mukesh Kumar Gautam said.

Kesri, who entered the Indian territory from Nepal, was being followed by a number of persons carrying a huge sack full of liquor bottles who fled upon spotting the SSB personnel, leaving the contraband behind, Gautam said.

The sack contained a total of 991 bottles of liquor manufactured in Nepal, worth Rs 5.95 crore, he added.

Kesri and the liquor bottles have been handed over to the Sonamani Godam police station for further action, the SSB Deputy Commandment said.

Sale and consumption of liquor has been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government.

SSB, a paramilitary force, is entrusted with the responsibility to guard country’s International borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

