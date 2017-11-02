Nearly 100 children fall ill in UP: Principal suspended, FIR against food supplier

The police said the children complained of vomiting and stomach ache, and were rushed to a hospital. (Representational Image) The police said the children complained of vomiting and stomach ache, and were rushed to a hospital. (Representational Image)

A day after nearly 100 children were taken ill after eating biscuits at a residential school in Raya area in Bhadohi, the school principal was in Thursday suspended and an FIR registered against the food supplier. The children were taken ill at the Deendayal residential school on Wednesday. They complained of vomiting and stomach ache, and were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Satish Singh had said 45 children were in a serious condition, while the remaining 55 were kept under observation.

All the children are in the age group of 10 to 14 years, he said. “Principal of the school, Pankaj Patel, has been suspended, and a case registered against Dilip Kumar Gupta (owner of Naman Traders which supplies food to the school). Orders have also been issued to arrest him,” District Magistrate Visakh G said today.

He said action will also be initiated against the district social welfare officer, as complaints of bad quality food had been coming for the past one year. The children, however, resumed classes today, even as a team of doctors is keeping a constant watch on them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App