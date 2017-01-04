Near Amethi, man sedates, kills 10 women of his family, hangs himself

Police said that among those killed by Jamaludeen in Pashim Mahona village was his two-year-old daughter. (Source: Video screenshot) Police said that among those killed by Jamaludeen in Pashim Mahona village was his two-year-old daughter. (Source: Video screenshot)

In a gruesome murder spree at a village 40 km from Amethi, a 45-year-old businessman killed 10 members of his extended family, including four of his daughters, by slitting their throats after sedating them at their home before committing suicide by hanging, according to UP Police. Police said that among those killed by Jamaludeen in Pashim Mahona village was his two-year-old daughter. Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murders — all those killed were females — and the suicide, but are investigating a possible family dispute.

WATCH:

Jamaludeen’s wife Zahida Bano (42), daughter Afsar Bano (17), who got married three years ago, and two boys survived the murder spree and are currently undergoing treatment at the local community health centre, said police. Doctors described their condition as stable. Jamaludeen, who was running a battery repair unit, was the sole breadwinner for the 16-member family living in a four-room house in the village, said police.

SP (Amethi) Santosh Kumar Singh said that Zahida and Afsar told police that they “fell unconscious on Tuesday night after Jamaludeen gave them something to drink”. Police said they recovered two knives from the house, which have been sent for forensic examination, but have not found any suicide note. Apart from his four daughters, those who were killed included the wife (Husna Bano) and two daughters of Jamaludeen’s elder brother Samsudeen, and the wife (Tabassum) of his other brother Rahees Ahmed and their two daughters.

“Samsudeen died around five years ago of a heart attack, while Rahees went missing around six years ago. Jamaludeen has been taking care of their families,” said Lal Mohammad, a neighbour. Police said they have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Jamaludeen’s youngest brother Anees Ahmed, a businessman, who lives in a neighbouring village.

Bazaar Sukul station chief, Mohammad Hameed, said that police were alerted by neighbours after which they rushed to the spot around 9 km away. “When we reached the spot, we found Zahida Bano standing in a dazed condition outside the house. We entered the house and saw ten bodies in a room, including that of Husna Bano and Tabassum. In another room on the first floor, we found Jamaludeen hanging from an iron rod,” said Hameed. The murders led to tension in the village with residents staging protests and setting ablaze a car belonging to a journalist.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd