NE police chiefs concerned over IT use, common platform of rebel groups

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said that insurgent groups and criminal gangs were considering the interstate borders more as facilitators rather than deterrents. Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said that insurgent groups and criminal gangs were considering the interstate borders more as facilitators rather than deterrents.

Increasing use of Information Technology by different insurgent groups of the Northeastern region and their teaming up under a common umbrella have emerged as issues of concern for the security forces of the region, with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday in Guwahati calling for the police to work as Team Northeast to arrest the emerging trends.

“Insurgent groups have started using IT. They have formed a common platform. We too have to counter them with better use of IT. Police forces of the region have to now work as Team Northeast in order to arrest the new and emerging trends,” Sonowal said while inaugurating a two-day conference of DGPs and heads of central police forces of the region here.

Sonowal appreciated the fact that activities of the insurgent groups had significantly come down in the recent years. “We have been able to significantly check the insurgents. Many brave security personnel have also made the supreme sacrifice. But we cannot afford to be complacent. We must assure a sense of security in the people’s mind. That will also directly contribute towards economic development of the region,” Sonowal said.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay said that insurgent groups and criminal gangs were considering the interstate borders more as facilitators rather than deterrents. “Moreover, anti-national elements always treat the Northeastern region as a composite region, as a mosaic to carry forward their agenda. They consider the inter-state borders more as facilitators than as barriers.

“We must respect the sanctity of inter-state borders. But at the same time, we must also come up with ideas and solutions which will help police forces of the seven states work in close coordination with these elements. What is needed as a much more systemic and technology-enable mechanism. This is more required because the insurgent groups have formed a common platform. Moreover, they are also into on-line and cyber crimes apart from indulging in vehicle thefts and trafficking in illegal arms and drugs,” the Assam DGP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd