NDTV raids: India doesn’t require lesson on freedom of press from New York Times says CBI

The CBI has responded strongly to a New York Times editorial on the NDTV raids, calling it “one-sided” and asserting India does not require “any lesson” on freedom of the press from the US daily. In response to the June 7 editorial ‘India’s Battered Press’, the CBI’s press information officer and spokesman R K Gaur said the editorial “gives the impression” that action is not being taken against other big loan defaulters and that the raids on NDTV’s founders were a part of a “vendetta” against the broadcaster.
“The editorial is one-sided and doesn’t consider the investigation history of the case” against RRPR Holdings, NDTV’s holding company, by different tax and law enforcement agencies in India since 2011, he said. Gaur said in the entire case against the NDTV “due process of law” is being followed.
“India has a robust and independent judiciary that strongly protects democratic freedom and that an aggrieved person can always approach. India does not require any lesson on freedom of the press from The Times,” he said in his letter to the Editor, adding “our institutions and traditions are nurtured by our rich and diverse cultural heritage and democratic ethos.”
The editorial had said that even as India’s state-owned banks are holding bad debt of about USD 186 billion, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “hesitated to go after big defaulters”. “But suddenly we have dramatic raids against the founders of an influential media company — years after a loan was settled to a private bank’s satisfaction,” the editorial said.
In his letter to NYT, Gaur said the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating over 100 criminal cases worth a total loan default of over USD 5 billion.
“Many of the leading loan defaulters are behind bars, their assets attached, and prosecutions are being pursued vigorously in the courts,” he said. Gaur noted that ICICI bank’s loss is merely tip of the iceberg and that RRPR Holdings is also being investigated for irregularities in the mobilisation of funds used for loan repayment. He alleged there have also been serious defaults in tax payment.
To the NYT editorial’s assertion that NDTV Hindi was taken off the air for a day for reporting on a sensitive attack on an air base, Gaur said the decision was arrived at after a proper inquiry in which NDTV also participated.
“No democracy can allow the country’s security and public safety to be compromised by irresponsible reporting of terrorist incidents,” he said. The New York Times editorial board had said that press freedom in India “suffered a fresh blow” when the CBI raided homes and offices connected to founders of NDTV.
“The raids mark an alarming new level of intimidation of India’s news media under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the editorial had said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:19 pmI dare NYT to publish the FULL Details of the 'S Companies' this Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika has aut d in at least half-a-dozen tax havens around the world. Sri S. Gurumurthy has ALL the details in his essay that appeared last week in The New Indian Express. IE does not publish anything of the irrefutable FACTS Sri S. Gurumurthy writes on.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:19 pmBarkha Dutt started a million plus signature campaign during the 2017 US elections. She fell on her mouth for her falsified post truth. New York Times had been a catalyst in proving Clinton's victory. NYT spent billions of it's exchequer to dramatize and demonize Donald Trump. NDTV has repaid a pittance amount of 49 crore as against the original loan of 560 crore. Prannoy Roy is clearly a defaulter, harping on the glory of Congress, it's unending support. Roy is involved in cross boundary terror funding and if guilty, he has to be tried adequately. Let the charges be proved.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:16 pmNew York times is a good friend of the leftie-libtards, the erstwhile rulers of India. Find out if the loss making NYT has ever commented on Bofors, CW.Games, Westland Helicopters, 2G, Coalblock allocation and so on. Not many in the USA such a lot of attention to NYT any way. NYT simply prints what Prannoy Roy tells them. NYT does not take the trouble to check facts independently.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:11 pmis this applicable to all political parties in indiaReply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:06 pmThat's right, they only need it people who are in Power.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 7:55 pmWell said by the CBI and first let them rectify the mistakes whatever in USA happens and what about the present US President Mr. Trump who is called Joker across the Globe and by his own selfish act lost all the credibility so far earned by the USA and its prestigious Presidents whoever ruled and it seems it is the beginning of an end as Powerful Nation for the USA and it is good to change your Big Brother at ude which is no more valid. As regards Indian Banks it more under the lens of the Central Bank unlike in USA which are all failing and we had seen the fall outs is the testimony of security and safety measures followed in India which is superior when compared to USA Banks. Why not expose the US Banks inability in your New York Editorials ???Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:03 pmYou are a liberal !Reply
- Load More Comments