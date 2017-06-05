Latest News
  • Editors Guild expresses concern over CBI raids at Prannoy Roy’s residence

Editors Guild expresses concern over CBI raids at Prannoy Roy’s residence

The Editors Guild in its statement said, "Entry of police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 9:41 pm
NDTV, Parannoy roy, CBI, CBI raid, Editors Guild of India, CBI raids NDTV: CBI sleuths at NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy’s office in New Delhi. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Related News

The Editors Guild of India on Monday expressed deep concern over the raids conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the residence of NDTV co-founder and executive co-chairperson Prannoy Roy. The Editors Guild in its statement said, “Entry of police and other agencies into the media offices is a serious matter.”

Maintaining that “no individual or institution is above the law, the Editors Guild condemned “any attempt to muzzle the media and called upon the CBI to follow the due process of law and ensure that there is no interference in the free functioning of news operations.”

CBI conducted raids at Roy’s residence for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank on a loan of Rs 350 crore between 2008-10. The agency accused the NDTV’s promoter, Radhika, private company RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd and officials of ICICI Bank of allegedly concealing share transaction from the SEBI, stock exchange and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

NDTV, in a statement, said that the raids were a “blatant attack on the freedom of the press,” and the CBI had filed its FIR based on a “shoddy complaint” by a “disgnruntled” former NDTV consultant who has not obtained a “single order from the courts.”

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    sharma
    Jun 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm
    The press is God and they can do no wrong. Pranoy Roy is a typical Lutyens gangster. You guys can snoop around and bismirch re tion but CBI cannot raid your officers.If you have nothing to fear than let them do their job. You are welcome to give maximum coverage to the raid.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 05: Latest News