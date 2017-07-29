NDRF DG takes stock of flood situation in Bihar, Jharkhand

A rickshaws puller wades through a water logged area after a heavy downpour in Patna on Friday. (PTI Photo) A rickshaws puller wades through a water logged area after a heavy downpour in Patna on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Sanjay Kumar on Saturday stock of flood situations in Bihar and Jharkhand and deployment of NDRF for relief and rehabilitation work in the two states. The DG NDRF was briefed about flood situation and deployment of his personnel at headquarters of 9th Battalion NDRF campus Bihta in the outskirts of Patna.

It was his first visit of any NDRF unit and its area of responsibility after taking over the charge as DG NDRF by Sanjay Kumar. Besides flood, Vijay Sinha, Commandant, 9 Battalion NDRF briefed him about training & community awareness programmes being conducted by the battalion.

DG NDRF appreciated the role played by 9 Battalion NDRF in the field of operation, training & community awareness programmes in Bihar and Jharkhand states, a NDRF statement said. He emphasized that community awareness programmes and school safety awareness programmes would be continued by NDRF for community capacity building as well as disaster risk reduction.

