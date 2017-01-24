NDMC Vice chairman Tanwar moves court against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi Municipal Council vice chairman Karan Singh Tanwar on Tuesday alleged in a court here that he was defamed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and two AAP MLAs by accusing him of being involved in the murder of an NDMC official. Tanwar’s criminal defamation complaint against Kejriwal, AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Surender Singh and party convenor Dilip Pandey, came up for hearing before Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh.

The court, after hearing the submissions of advocate Mahipal Singh Rajput who appeared for Tanwar, fixed the matter for further hearing on March 18. Tanwar, a BJP leader, has alleged in his complaint that Kejriwal and the three AAP leaders had levelled allegations against him in the media that he was involved in the conspiracy to murder M M Khan, an estate officer with the NDMC who was shot dead on May 16 last year.

In the complaint, Tanwar alleged that the AAP leaders made efforts to “malign and ruin (his) image and political career”.

It sought prosecution of the four AAP leaders for the alleged offences of defamation and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.