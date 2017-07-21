NDMC to replace 2 lakh street lights, will save Rs 50 crore

NDMC will replace two lakh conventional streetlights with LEDs. (File) NDMC will replace two lakh conventional streetlights with LEDs. (File)

Over two lakh conventional streetlights will be replaced with LEDs by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the next nine months, a move that will save Rs 50 crore of the civic body annually. The work for replacing 2.05 lakh lights will begin in Rohini and Narela zones from Sunday, NDMC Commissioner Praveen Gupta said today. The entire conventional lighting system, semi half-mast lights and lights in parks of North Delhi will be replaced with LEDs. Contract has been awarded for 1.15 lakh light fixtures in its two of the bigger zones – Rohini and Narela.

Remaining 90,000 will be in the City, Civil Lines, Sadar Paharganj and Karol Bagh zones, Gupta said in a press conference. “The move will result in saving of 65-70 per cent energy.The concessionaire will claim 79 per cent of the revenue through energy saving. The NDMC will have the remaining 21 percent that will calculate to Rs 14 crore annually,” he said. Gupta also said along with cut in expenditure on maintenance charges, the civic body will have a total saving of Rs 50 crore annually for a period seven years. Besides energy saving, recurring maintenance charges of around Rs 24 crore being paid to discoms, Rs 7 crore for the maintenance of semi high mast lights and Rs 3 crore for their replacement fittings annually, would be saved as the concessionaire will take care of it, he said. All these will result in a total saving of Rs 350 crore by the civic body in the next seven years after which the whole system will be handed over to NDMC by the concessionaire.

The civic body had prescribed world class specifications for the lights to ensure quality. “The manufacturer especially designed the product to meet the specifications including minimum seven years life span,”the commissioner said. Also, the LEDs will be fitted with sensors so that they go on and off automatically as per requirements. The entire LED lighting system will be watched through a central control and monitoring centre so that timely repairs and replacements could be done.

