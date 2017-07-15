NDA’s President nominee Ram Nath Kovind to meet Goa legislators tomorrow

NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: PTI) NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: PTI)

NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind would be meeting all legislators supporting the Manohar Parrikar-led government in Goa on Saturday. Kovind is on a nationwide tour to drum up support ahead of the July 17 presidential polls. “Kovind will meet all the legislators, including those from the BJP, the Goa Forward Party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independents, supporting Parrikar government tomorrow afternoon,” BJP legislator and deputy speaker of Michael Lobo told PTI on Friday.

He said the meeting will be held in a five star resort in Vasco town, 35 km from here. The alliance partners including GFP, MGP and three independents have already extended their support to Kovind. “We have given our support and we will be meeting him tomorrow,” said independent legislator and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte. The BJP currently has 12 legislators while the GFP, the MGP and independents have three MLAs each.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App