NDA to hold campaign in Tamil Nadu for completing 3 years in office

Members of the public would also get an opportunity to express their respective views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Jan ki Baat programme during the campaign.

NDA would hold an 18-day campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puduhcerry detailing the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, which completed three years today. The event would be held at various places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Puducherry, a press release said.

The campaign would be conducted from May 30. Members of the public would also get an opportunity to express their respective views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Jan ki Baat programme during the campaign.

