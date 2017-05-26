Latest News
NDA to hold campaign in Tamil Nadu for completing 3 years in office

The campaign would be conducted from May 30.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:May 26, 2017 7:14 pm
NDA would hold an 18-day campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puduhcerry detailing the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, which completed three years today. The event would be held at various places in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Puducherry, a press release said.

The campaign would be conducted from May 30. Members of the public would also get an opportunity to express their respective views to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Jan ki Baat programme during the campaign.

  1. S
    Sankaran Krishnan
    May 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm
    Let us see how the response is for BJP in Tamil Nadu Cities and how common people react the 3 years of rule and the only claim what they (BJP) can make is No Scams for the last 3 years but is it enough for the conversion of votes is the BIG ???
    Reply

