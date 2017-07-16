NDA, grand alliance leaders meet ahead of Presidential polls

Meira Kumar and Ram Nath Kovind Meira Kumar and Ram Nath Kovind

All major political parties of Bihar on Sunday held meetings to discuss strategy on the Presidential election slated for tomorrow. The meetings of various parties, specially of the JD(U) and RJD grand alliance assume significance in the backdrop of surcharged political atmosphere due to the ongoing acrimony in the alliance.

JD(U), which has extended its support to NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, and its alliance partner RJD held their meetings of legislators separately to discuss the Presidential polls.

RJD has supported Congress’ Presidential nominee Meira Kumar.

After the meetings, leaders and legislators of JD(U) and RJD said only Presidential election was discussed and nothing else. State industries minister Jai Kumar Singh said there was no other issue on the agenda.

In reply to a query on cross voting, parliamentary affairs minister Shravan Kumar said cross voting has never happened in JD(U) and his party’s legislators will vote in favour of Kovind.

Finance minister and senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said all MLAs were told as how to vote in Presidential election.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi addressed NDA legislators on the Presidential poll.

